Fastest Growing Cruise Market is the Med

The Mediterranean accounted for nearly 20 percent of the global cruise capacity in 2013. What followed was a cliff of sorts, with the region shrinking against a backdrop of geopolitical issues and a quickly rising market in China, leaving it with just 13.6 percent of the global market in 2017.

That number is now trending up again, as the Mediterranean will account for over 14 percent of the global capacity this year, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

That also makes the Mediterranean the world’s fastest-growing cruise market, with actual capacity rocketing up 10.2 percent year over year. The biggest players in the region are MSC, Costa, Royal Caribbean, Celestyal and Norwegian.

Of those operators, MSC, Celestyal and Royal Caribbean have major capacity increases in the Mediterranean this summer, due in part to additional ships deployed to the region.

