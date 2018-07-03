Major Markets Control Cruise Capacity

While new regions of the world creep into ship deployment patterns, the major markets are still dominating the global cruise capacity picture, according to 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

This year, the Annual Report projects that 38.4 percent of the world’s capacity will be in the Caribbean, down from 38.9 percent in 2017, and matching 2016’s number.

The second biggest market is Asia-Pacific, which is down year-over-year, to 15.1 percent from 15.7 percent in 2017 – but that region is well up from representing just 8 percent of capacity in 2013.

Next, the Mediterranean accounts for 14.2 percent of the world’s cruise deployments, up from 13.6 percent in 2017, while Northern Europe also grows from 9 percent in 2017 to 9.4 percent this year.

Combined, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and Canary Islands make up 25.7 percent of worldwide capacity, compared percent to 24.6 percent in 2017.

---

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched.

See a preview by clicking here.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Order the 2018-2019 edition today.