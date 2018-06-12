Cruise Industry to Carry 40 Million Passengers by 2027

The global cruise industry is set to expand by nearly 50 percent when it comes to passenger capacity between now and 2027, according to the 2018-2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

With a record orderbook and more megaships cruising than ever before, the industry is poised to carry just under 27 million guests in 2018, with that number rising to about 40 million by 2027, based on independent research combined with announcements on ship orders and deployment.

The industry carried under 10 million passengers in 1998, growing to around 16 million 2008, 27 million this year and is poised to exceed the 40 million mark by 2027.

