Crystal to Live Stream Debussy Christening Event

Crystal River Cruises will officially christen Crystal Debussy, the third of its four new river ships during a VIP ceremony in Amsterdam on Monday, May 28.

The occasion will feature Crystal president and CEO, Tom Wolber, the ship’s godmother, Broadway star Rachel York, and will be hosted by Vice President & Managing Director of Crystal River Cruises’ Walter Littlejohn.

Crystal will livestream the event via a Facebook Live feed on its Crystal Cruises Facebook page, the company said.

Joining Wolber, York and Littlejohn will be guests sailing on Crystal Debussy’s “Splendors of the Rhine” voyage.

Sailing itineraries between Amsterdam and Basel, the 106-guest Crystal Debussy embarked on her maiden voyage along the Rhine River on April 9. Throughout 2018 and 2019, the ship will sail routes of seven and 10 days between Amsterdam and Basel along the Rhine and Moselle rivers, visiting Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.