Vancouver Prepares for 25 Millionth Cruise Passenger

Holland America vessel sailing from Vancouver

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has announced that it will be hosting a celebration to welcome the 25 millionth cruise passenger through the Port of Vancouver on Wednesday May 23.

The event will feature the presentation of a special gift to the lucky passenger to commemorate the milestone occasion, and will include remarks by the port authority, Tourism Vancouver, and Holland America Line.

Vancouver attracts a wide range of cruise lines and passengers from around the world. This year, 32 different vessels from 14 cruise lines on 241 calls will be visiting Canada Place cruise terminal, ranging from luxury expedition style ships to some of the largest vessels in the Alaska cruise market.

According to the port, the cruise industry stimulates nearly three million dollars to the local Vancouver economy for each cruise ship that visits Canada Place and $1.6 billion in total economic impact the season.

