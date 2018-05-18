New Marella Explorer Launched in Palma Ceremony

Last night, recording artist Craig David dazzled employees suppliers and media at an exclusive ceremony to celebrate the launch of Marella Cruises’ newest ship, Marella Explorer, in Palma, Majorca.

The cruise line said the show represented a chance to showcase the new, modern Marella Cruises brand.

As the countdown began to officially launch Marella Explorer, 10 special team members - each representing a different part of the ship – held a beam of light that released the champagne bottle to christen the ship.

The hour-long spectacular was the brainchild of Black Skull Creative’s Dan Shipton, Ross Nicholson and Jay Revell, who together have produced high profile shows for artists such as Dua Lipa, Paloma Faith and Ellie Goulding.

Managing Director of Marella Cruises, Chris Hackney, said: “The launch of Marella Explorer marks an exciting time for us as she is the first ship to officially launch under the Marella Cruises name, so it was an honour to have Craig David join us in celebrating such a fantastic night. The crowd went wild during his performance.

“Marella Explorer marks the next step in the continued modernization and growth of the Marella Cruises fleet. We pride ourselves on continuing to offer more ships, new destinations and fantastic service and the futuristic feel of this evening has given a real glimpse of how we are continuing to look to the ahead.”

The ship departs for its maiden voyage on May 19.