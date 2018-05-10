Carnival Unveils Miami Fleet Operations Center

Carnival Cruise Line today unveiled its new Fleet Operations Center (FOC) in Miami.

The 35,000-square-foot facility is custom-designed for hands-on, around-the-clock monitoring and support of the line’s 26 cruise ships.

It joins FOCs in Seattle and Hamburg.

It was unveiled during a ribbon cutting ceremony and interactive demonstration of its most innovative new high-tech features, which is anchored by a 74-foot-long video wall composed of 57 LED screens, the cruise line said.

The high-definition wall displays the status of all ships, including weather, itinerary updates, safety, engine and environmental updates.

Additionally the status of ports, ships logistics, guest operations and a host of other functions are also monitored. The 24/7/365 system will support the work of cross-functional teams, including technical, nautical, port and guest operations, environmental operations and compliance, occupational safety, technical services, and other key areas. Seating is arranged in open “pods” aligned with Carnival’s ship classes, to invite constant collaboration, integration and streamlined communication between these and other departments, bringing together all areas of expertise into shared spaces.

“In designing the FOC, we combined best practices from the military, government and industry to achieve a generational leap in facility design, sophisticated technology and utilization, creating the largest and most advanced fleet operations center in the industry,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and crew, and this new facility enhances our already comprehensive approach to safety and operational excellence.”

Carnival built custom tools for use and integration into the FOC, such as the proprietary software applications “Neptune” and “Argos.”

Developed in-house, Argos is an always-awake knowledge management tool which harnesses information from thousands of data points and overlays rules-based decision making, predictive alerting and queuing into one visual dashboard. The result is at-a-glance situational awareness across the fleet which significantly improves communication from ship to shore, enhances safe passage of ships, improves operational efficiencies and supports overall environmental initiatives.

“The FOC brings together real-time information for decision making. Integrated shoreside teams support our shipboard officers to act quickly and decisively while significantly increasing the operational efficiency of our ships,” said Gus Antorcha, Carnival Cruise Line’s chief operating officer.