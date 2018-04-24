MSC Bellissima to China in 2020

MSC Cruises is on the growth path in China, announcing today that the new MSC Bellissima will be based in China and Asia-Pacific starting in 2020.

The ship will reposition to Shanghai in spring of 2020, MSC announced, at an event coinciding the MSC Splendida’s arrival into the Chinese market this week.

“China is the focus of attention in the global cruise market,” said MSC CEO Gianni Onorato. “MSC has aa long-term, healthy and sustainable development commitment to the Chinese market. Today, the arrival of the brilliant Splendida will open up a new chapter in China, and reflects our commitment to the market.”

The 4,500-guest Bellissima will be delivered from STX France in March 2019 and will spend its inaugural season in Europe before moving to Asia. In China, it will become the largest ship homeporting in the local market.