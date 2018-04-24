Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

MSC Bellissima to China in 2020

From the announcement of the MSC Bellissima to China in 2020

MSC Cruises is on the growth path in China, announcing today that the new MSC Bellissima will be based in China and Asia-Pacific starting in 2020.

The ship will reposition to Shanghai in spring of 2020, MSC announced, at an event coinciding the MSC Splendida’s arrival into the Chinese market this week. 

“China is the focus of attention in the global cruise market,” said MSC CEO Gianni Onorato. “MSC has aa long-term, healthy and sustainable development commitment to the Chinese market. Today, the arrival of the brilliant Splendida will open up a new chapter in China, and reflects our commitment to the market.”

The 4,500-guest Bellissima will be delivered from STX France in March 2019 and will spend its inaugural season in Europe before moving to Asia. In China, it will become the largest ship homeporting in the local market.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss
Cruise Industry News Annual Report