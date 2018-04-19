Marella Explorer Enters Drydock for Transformation

Over the next few weeks, the Marella Explorer will emerge out of the current Mein Schiff 1 after a major drydocking at Navantia in Cadiz.

The Mein Schiff 1, serving the premium market in Germany, will be transformed into the Marella Explorer, offering the best of the contemporary market to British passengers for the expanding Marella brand, which is owned by TUI.

Turnkey interior outfitter Trimline is playing a major role, and will oversee the transformation of 35 public areas. The British company also oversaw key refit projects in the past for Marella, converting former Royal Caribbean ships for the brand.

The ship enters cruise service for Marella on May 19, spending the summer cruising weeklong voyages to the Western Mediterranean from Palma.