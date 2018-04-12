Costa Reports Strong Net Promoter Results

Costa Cruises announced it had achieved record satisfaction levels for its cruises.

In February, the Net Promoter Score (NPS) recorded from guests onboard the fleet's ships was 55 percent, the highest in the company's recent history.

The NPS is a metric that measures the proportion of "promoters" of a product, brand or service, in other words the people that would recommend it to a friend or colleague. The number ranges from -100% to +100%.

“Our primary goal in our 70 years of history has always been to make our guests happy. With all the hard work we have put into product innovation in recent years, the satisfaction and loyalty of our guests have increased significantly, also among new customers. This is a very positive factor for us and for our business partners, whose suggestions are of great help as we constantly strive to improve. And it provides further proof that offering Costa cruises in travel agencies is a guarantee of success,” commented Massimo Brancaleoni, SVP Worldwide Sales for Costa Cruises.

The largest NPS increase for Costa was in Caribbean, Indian Ocean and Dubai.

“Our guests are always at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to constantly innovating our product every day, to ensure that our cruises leave them increasingly satisfied. For spring and summer, we are looking forward to seeing much appreciation for Costa Victoria, which we have invested in heavily, and for other innovations that we will introduce across the fleet in the areas of entertainment and cuisine," said Giuseppe Carino, VP Guest Experience & Onboard Sales for Costa Cruises.

The Costa Victoria is fresh off a 11 million euro drydocking, with significant upgrades to the ship's staterooms and public areas.

New features fleetwide include new cabaret shows in the theaters and pool parties when the ship sets sail, as well as new menus.