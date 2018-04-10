Heineken Expands Cruise Portfolio with New Offerings

Heineken Global Duty Free is expanding its portfolio for the cruise industry, starting with a new non-alcoholic beer.

The new Heineken 0.0% is a non-alcoholic lager, brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste, the company said. The Heineken Master Brewers have used their expertise to brew the best possible zero alcohol beer using purely natural ingredients, according to a press release.

Last year the company also acquired the remaining stake in Lagunitas, the fourth largest craft brewery in the US, with over twenty beers across several styles. In the United States, craft beer continues to outperform the overall beer market, and now represents 11% of total volumes, Heineken said. Within the craft segment, IPA is the fastest growing category and is featured in the Cruise portfolio, along with smooth and silky Lagunitas Little Sumpin sumpin ale with its signature hops richness and wheaty finish and LagunitasPils Czech style beer.

Following the majority-holding acquisition of Red Stripe in late 2015 has already ensured that the brand has begun to develop a stronger global following with consumers, and will be a major feature on Caribbean cruise itineraries.

The Heineken cruise line team has recently expanded and is led by Niek Vonk, Global Account Manager, Cruise Lines, Heineken Global Duty Free, supported in Miami by Alex Godinez, Account Manager Americas Cruises and in Europe by Nick van Buuren, Key Account and Draught Beer Manager and Andre Annink Account Manager, Europe Cruises.

Vonk said; “We have a diverse portfolio of regional and global brands for our Cruise customers, enabling us to offer relevant premium and craft beers for all cruise itineraries, tailored to suit a vast range of drinking occasions and consumer tastes. New craft brands such as Lagunitas bring opportunities for growth in this exciting sector and the incredible innovation and taste from our flagship brand with Heineken 0.0 fills a strategic gap in the market where consumer demand for great-tasting, alcohol-free drinks is in strong growth. Meanwhile Caribbean Cruise itineraries are perfectly paired with Red Stripe one of Jamaica’s greatest iconic brands.”

Adapted from the proven larger-scale version of BREWLOCK, the company has developed BLADE a free-standing, compact and versatile countertop draught system with simple plug and play installation, minimal cleaning and almost no maintenance, and aimed at the cruise industry. The system is designed for tight spaces.

Like BREWLOCK, it delivers draught beer at brewery quality, allowing consumers to taste their beer exactly as the Brew Master intended, the company said.