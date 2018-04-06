Carnival Adds Another 20 Cuba Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line announced today it has added another 20 voyages to Cuba aboard Carnival Paradise from Tampa in 2019, adding to the 11 cruises already on the calendar for the Paradise, the company said.

The new voyages aboard Carnival Paradise are in addition to the 17 recently announced Cuba cruises aboard Carnival Sensation departing from Miami in 2019.

“Our Cuba cruises have been met with phenomenal guest response since we began sailing to the island last year and we’re thrilled to add yet another 20 voyages to this fascinating and sought-after destination,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The newly added five-day voyages on Carnival Paradise will depart Tampa on Saturdays and feature a day-long or a full day and overnight call in the Cuban capital of Havana, along with stops at Key West and Cozumel, the company said.