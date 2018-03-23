Symphony of the Seas Delivered

Royal Caribbean International took delivery of the new Symphony of the Seas at the STX France shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France today.

Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Laurent Castaing, General Manager of STX France, led the traditional flag-changing ceremony.

"Symphony of the Seas is the latest example of how our people work to push the envelope of innovation with each new ship," said Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain. "The Oasis Class has been a trend-setting design, but the team has evolved the design to build on that success to provide even more incredible family adventures. We're thankful to have a partner in STX France that is every bit as ambitious as we are about building technologically advanced ships."

"It is a proud and exhilarating moment to welcome a new member to the family. Thanks to our stellar crew and partners at STX France, we now are ready to embark on this new boundless adventure that comes to life on Symphony of the Seas," said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Symphony will take family vacationing to an all new level with energy and options never before found in one place. This ship is the perfect blend of our greatest hits we know guests love and a lineup of vibrant, new restaurants, activities and unparalleled entertainment – all purposefully designed around vacationers' preferences."

"Today is a day of pride for me, all STX France and sub-contractor teams as we hand over Symphony of the Seas to her owner as the largest cruise ship ever built," said Laurent Castaing, General Manager of STX France. "Symphony will leave Saint-Nazaire yard as the ultimate example of our progress-driven spirit and commitment to innovation, which are at the heart of our partnership with Royal Caribbean, who is always challenging us in this direction."

The 25th ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet, Symphony of the Seas is 228,081 gross registered tons, measures 238 feet tall and spans 1,188 feet long.