Weller Named Head Discovery Team Leader for Scenic Eclipse

Scenic has announced the appointment of Kara Weller as Head Discovery Team Leader for the Scenic Eclipse.

A qualified biologist, Weller holds a Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Wildlife Biology and has spent the past 20 years, educating cruise passengers on the many highlights of Antarctica and the Arctic, the company said. She has extensive experience working as an expedition leader, naturalist lecturer and Zodiac driver on more than 150 cruises. She joins the Scenic Eclipse team from Silversea Expeditions.

Weller will be responsible for managing the 16 member Discovery Team, facilitating Zodiac and kayak excursions, guiding onshore explorations and hosting onboard lectures on the Antarctic and Arctic regions. She will be assisted by a group of naturalists, including a marine biologist, glaciologist, historian, orthnologist and geologist, as well as a fisheries and underwater expert, dedicated kayaking guides and Zodiac drivers.

Scenic Founder and Chairman Glen Moroney said he was delighted to welcome someone with her extensive experience and passion for the polar regions, to the Scenic Eclipse team.

“The Antarctic and Arctic regions are a key focus for Scenic Eclipse and will be a highlight for our guests, so it is vital that our Discovery team have the knowledge, dedication and passion to share with guests during their time on board. Kara embodies all the attributes we are looking for and I have no doubt she will be a real asset to the team," said Moroney.

“Scenic Eclipse is the most incredible looking ship I have ever seen. I have worked on 15 to 20 different expedition ships in the polar regions and this is by far the most amazing ship that's going to be down there,” Weller added. "The best way to see Antarctica is by cruise because you want to be able to get around to more than just one spot. You want to see penguins, you want to see a few different bits of the landscape, not just one area. It's an amazing way to see Antarctica, and the region is spectacular beyond belief."