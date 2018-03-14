Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Azamara Signs for Ownership of Pursuit

On the bridge of the Azamara Pursuit

Azamara Club Cruises has grown by 50 percent as the company has welcomed a third ship in the former P&O Adonia, which is currently in drydock at Grand Bahama Shipyard.

Paperwork was finalized with Carnival Corporation (owner of P&O Cruises) earlier this week and Azamara officially “took command” of the ship with Carl Smith (pictured above on the bridge) as captain on March 14, according to a Twitter post from Larry Pimentel, president and CEO.

New Signage

While the ship is in drydock for a classification survey and general inspection by Royal Caribbean Cruises, it will then head across the Atlantic en route to Belfast.

It’s there that MJM will take over, as the turn-key interior refit firm will spend four months completely refurbishing the ship to Azamara’s specs before its inaugural cruise in August.

