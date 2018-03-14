Cruise Industry News Annual Report

AIDAstella Gets Ice Cream Bar and More in Drydock

AIDAstella

Among the highlights following a five-day drydock in Dubai for the AIDAstella is the Langnese Happiness Station, an ice cream bar.

The ship drydocked at Drydocks World in Dubai from March 3 to March 8, according to AIDA.

At the Langnese Happiness Station guests can create their own personal ice cream favorites from an  variety of ingredients. In addition to the popular swirl, Carte D´Or and soft-serve ice cream is offered, the company said.

In a multi-million dollar contract with the shipyard, routine classification and maintenance work was performed as well.

Among other changes is a new gaming center for the teen club, and new lighting throughout all public areas, with AIDA opting for energy-efficient LED lights.

New carpets were laid down on some 3,500 square meters of the public areas on the ship, AIDA said. In addition, the spa was refurbished with a new floor.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report