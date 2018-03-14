AIDAstella Gets Ice Cream Bar and More in Drydock

Among the highlights following a five-day drydock in Dubai for the AIDAstella is the Langnese Happiness Station, an ice cream bar.

The ship drydocked at Drydocks World in Dubai from March 3 to March 8, according to AIDA.

At the Langnese Happiness Station guests can create their own personal ice cream favorites from an variety of ingredients. In addition to the popular swirl, Carte D´Or and soft-serve ice cream is offered, the company said.

In a multi-million dollar contract with the shipyard, routine classification and maintenance work was performed as well.

Among other changes is a new gaming center for the teen club, and new lighting throughout all public areas, with AIDA opting for energy-efficient LED lights.

New carpets were laid down on some 3,500 square meters of the public areas on the ship, AIDA said. In addition, the spa was refurbished with a new floor.