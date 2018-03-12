Majestic Princess Ready for Taiwan Program

Princess Cruises announced that the Majestic Princess’ homeporting season in Taiwan is set to begin soon, with the ship based in Keelung through July, offering 20 cruises of varying lengths, from three- to seven-nights.

Following two sold-out 14-day Grand Asia voyages between Shanghai and Singapore, the Majestic Princess is now embarking on the return leg of the Grand Asia voyage from Singapore visiting Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong (late night call), and Busan before ending her journey in Shanghai on March 25. The ship will then move to Taiwan.

From there guests can visit Japanese ports including Okinawa, Ishigaki, Nagasaki, Sakaiminato, Osaka, Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Busan in South Korea.

Following her Keelung-based program, the ship will then return to Shanghai before her deployment to Australia from September 2018 to March 2019.

Bookings for the Taiwan homeporting sailings are only available via travel agents, the company said.

Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises said: “We recently introduced these new sailings in Taiwan to travel agent partners in Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia who have shown keen interest in these new cruises. Our Asian guests are also keen to try out new ships and this is a great opportunity for them to try our newest and most luxurious ship Majestic Princess”.

The onboard offerings on these sailings will also include "night markets" which are quintessentially-Taiwanese that features a wide array local knick-knacks and souvenirs.