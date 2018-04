Carnival Corporation has signed a first-of-its-kind, long-term strategic partnership agreement with the Japanese port city of Sasebo, according to a statement.

Under the agreement, Carnival Corporation will invest in the construction of a new terminal at the port of , with plans to be in operation by 2020.

The agreement was announced in Sasebo with representatives from Carnival Corporation, the local government of Sasebo and the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.