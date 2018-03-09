Fincantieri Services USA Launched

As part of its business development strategy in the United States, Fincantieri has established Fincantieri Services USA, a wholly owned subsidiary, based in Miami, Florida, which will be the focal point in the country for all the services and after sales activities on cruise ships, the company said.

Fincantieri Services USA will be the sole front office for cruise customers, offering a wide range of services - particularly all those related to the life cycle management of the vessels - as well as focusing on repairs and refitting.