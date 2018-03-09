Viking Christens Viking Sun in Shanghai

Viking Cruises has announced that its fourth ocean ship, the Viking Sun, has been officially named during a celebration on The Bund, in the heart of Shanghai. The ship is currently sailing a 141-day world cruise from Miami to London, and its stop in Shanghai marks the first time one of Viking’s ocean ships has called in China.

According to a statement from the cruise line, the Viking Sun arrived in Shanghai this morning, navigating into the mouth of the Yangtze River and then up the Huangpu River into central Shanghai, where she received a welcome from local residents and boats in the harbor.

“I am very pleased to officially name our newest ship in Shanghai. We care deeply about tourism in China, and we have been bringing river cruise guests here since 2004,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “China is the home of the Viking Sun’s godmother, Mrs. Yi Lou, and in the coming year, Shanghai will also welcome our fifth ship, the Viking Orion. We look forward to introducing thousands of new travelers to the cultural treasures in Shanghai and throughout China.”

The Viking Sun was positioned at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, adjacent to a concert stage constructed for the celebration, according to the cruise line. Viking’s passengers and international guests were said to be treated to high-tech show and musical concert on the waterfront that paid tribute to what Viking called the special friendship between Norway and China. On a giant wave-like screen built alongside the ship, a projected animation depicted the story of silk. Shanghai television personality Michelle Wang served as master of ceremony and introduced musical performances from the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra and Chinese operatic tenor Dai Yuqiang, as well as Norwegian singer Sissel Kyrkjebø.

Mrs. Li You, who is vice president of China Merchant Bank Financial Leasing (CMBFL), served as ceremonial godmother and also cut a ribbon that allowed a bottle of Norwegian aquavit to break on the ship’s hull.

While this is the first time one of Viking’s ocean ships has called in China, the company said it has a long history with the China tourism industry. Operating river cruises on the Yangtze since 2004, Viking said it has been one of the largest sources of inbound travelers from North America.

In 2016, Viking began offering a new river cruise product designed specifically for Chinese travelers who travel to Europe. Sailing on Viking’s so-called Longships, Chinese travelers can experience a Mandarin-exclusive environment – with all signage in Mandarin and all staff and tour guides fluent in Mandarin. These dedicated 190-guest Viking Longships are the first Mandarin-exclusive hotel environments for Chinese travelers in Europe.