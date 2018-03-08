Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Disney Releases First Rendering of New Ships

New Disney Ship Rendering

Disney Cruise Line has released the first rendering of its new generation of ships, with deliveries set for 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The ships will be powered by LNG with capacity for 2,500 passengers and will be 140,000 tons.

"In keeping with the distinct Disney Cruise Line style, the new ships will embody the elegance and romance of the golden age of ocean cruising with unique touches all their own. The new vessels will offer more innovation, new technologies, spectacular entertainment and more Disney stories and characters than ever before," the company said, in a statement.

