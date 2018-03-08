Dream Cruises to Get 2020 Newbuild, Sail Globally

Big news came from Genting Hong Kong on Thursday morning, which announced that Dream Cruises will get the first Global-class newbuild previously allocated to Star Cruises.

The 5,000-guest, 204,000-ton ship will join the Dream Cruises fleet starting in 2020. Genting Hong Kong has a sister ship set for a 2021 delivery as well, which could also be poised to join Dream Cruises.

“After designing the Global Class ships for the last three years and investing over 210 million euros to make MV Werften the-state-of-the-art cruise shipbuilding yard in the last two years, we are very pleased to finally start construction on the first Global cruise ship today,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, chairman and CEO of Genting. “These ships are not only the largest cruise ships to be built in Germany; they are also the most technologically advanced with artificial intelligence. The Global Class ships will follow the embrace of Asians of artificial intelligence in their daily lives, with facial and voice recognition for most services onboard and robots to perform mundane tasks, allowing the crew to focus on service delivery.”

The ships will be built at MV Werften, which started production on Thursday with the official steel cutting ceremony.

The ship will sail from China during the summer season, and will move to Australia or the U.S. during the winter season.