Oceania Announces 2020 180-Day World Cruise

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2020 world cruise, spanning 180 days and crossing the equator a four times, with 95 ports of call.

“Travel is meant to be life-changing and that was our goal when we set out to chart this most monumental of world voyages,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises. “The people you meet, the experiences you have, and the places you visit will make an indelible impression which you’ll cherish and relive for years to come.”

The 2020 Around the World voyage represents the brand’s most expansive focus ever on Japan with nine ports of call, calls in Africa, rounds both the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn, and also calls in Alaska, according to a statement.

In addition, exclusive shoreside events will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay; Cape Town, South Africa; Rangoon, Burma; Hong Kong, China; and Kyoto, Japan.

Highlights:

Continents visited: 4

Countries visited: 38

Time zones crossed: 27

Islands visited: 24

Ports visited: 95

UNESCO World Heritage sites accessible: 67

Overnight stays (including two-night stays): 17

Nautical miles sailed: 44,090

Oceans cruised: 3

Seas cruised: 18

Number of times equator crossed: 4

International Date Line crossed: 1

Largest population: Tokyo, Japan

Smallest population: Port Stanley, Falkland Islands

Segment:

Miami to Miami – January 8, 2020 – 195 Days

Miami to New York – January 8, 2020 – 200 Days

San Francisco to Miami – January 26, 2020 – 177 Days

San Francisco to San Francisco – January 26, 2020 – 162 Days

San Francisco to New York – January 26, 2020 – 182 Days