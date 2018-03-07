Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Oceania Announces 2020 180-Day World Cruise

Oceania Insignia

Oceania Cruises has announced its 2020 world cruise, spanning 180 days and crossing the equator a four times, with 95 ports of call.

“Travel is meant to be life-changing and that was our goal when we set out to chart this most monumental of world voyages,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises. “The people you meet, the experiences you have, and the places you visit will make an indelible impression which you’ll cherish and relive for years to come.”

The 2020 Around the World voyage represents the brand’s most expansive focus ever on Japan with nine ports of call, calls in Africa, rounds both the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn, and also calls in Alaska, according to a statement.

In addition, exclusive shoreside events will be held in Montevideo, Uruguay; Cape Town, South Africa; Rangoon, Burma; Hong Kong, China; and Kyoto, Japan. 

Highlights:

Continents visited: 4
Countries visited: 38
Time zones crossed: 27
Islands visited: 24
Ports visited: 95
UNESCO World Heritage sites accessible: 67
Overnight stays (including two-night stays): 17
Nautical miles sailed: 44,090
Oceans cruised: 3
Seas cruised: 18
Number of times equator crossed: 4
International Date Line crossed: 1
Largest population: Tokyo, Japan
Smallest population: Port Stanley, Falkland Islands

Segment:

Miami to Miami – January 8, 2020 – 195 Days
Miami to New York – January 8, 2020 – 200 Days
San Francisco to Miami – January 26, 2020 – 177 Days
San Francisco to San Francisco – January 26, 2020 – 162 Days
San Francisco to New York – January 26, 2020 – 182 Days

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide