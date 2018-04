Ponant announced it has ordered an additional two expedition ships from VARD, which means the company will have 12 ships by 2021.

Similar to its four-ship Explorer-class order at VARD, the additional two are sister ships, at 180 passengers each for the company, which described itself as the world leader in expedition cruising.

The ships will be named Le Bellot and Le Surville and delivery is set for the first and second quarter of 2020, respectively.