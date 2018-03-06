Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Viking Cruises Orders Another Six Ships

Viking Ship in St. Kitts

Fincantieri and Viking Ocean Cruises have announced that they entered an agreement for six further ocean ships, which would lead to a total number of 16 930-guest ships for Viking by 2027. 

Delivery dates are 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, and subject to specific conditions, according to a statement.

Fincantieri and Viking said they will develop an "advanced project based on the successful characteristics of the previous ships, updated and revisited in line with the latest technologies available on the market."

 

