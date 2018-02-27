Cruise Industry News 101

American Cruise Lines Starts Construction on Another Riverboat

American Song

American Cruise Lines announced that construction has begun on the second modern riverboat in the series of five, according to a statement. 

The second riverboat is the sister-ship to state-of-the-art American Song, the first modern riverboat available in the U.S., which will make its inaugural cruise on the Mississippi River this October, the company said. 

“American Cruise Lines revived U.S. river cruising in 2010 and is now is transforming U.S. cruising with these innovative new riverboats. They are unlike anything other cruise companies are doing and the interest has been phenomenal,” says Timothy J. Beebe, Vice President of American Cruise Lines.

Itinerary details will be released soon, but American Cruise Lines has said that the second new riverboat in the series will be available in the summer, 2019. 

Work has already started at Chesapeake Shipbuilding, in Salisbury, MD, where the American Song is also being built.

