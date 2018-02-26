Cruise Industry News 101

Roald Amundsen Delayed as Hurtigurten Cancels Inaugural Season

Roald Amundsen

Amid problems at the shipyard, Hurtigruten will not take delivery of the 530-passenger Roald Amundsen until 2019.

The new ship is being built at the Kleven shipyard, which faced financial issues in 2017 and was subsequently bailed out by a consortium of investors, led by Hurtigruten, which combined with other parties to take a 40 percent interest in the yard.

"We are sorry to confirm that the delivery and introduction of the world’s most advanced, modern and environmentally friendly expedition ship, MS Roald Amundsen, will be delayed until 2019. Kleven yard, where the highly advanced vessel is currently under construction, has informed us that due to the complexity of the project, they will need more time to complete the vessel and will not be able to deliver her on schedule," the company said, in a statement sent to Cruise Industry News.

"While we are eager to welcome you onboard this truly unique vessel as soon as possible, this delay means that we unfortunately must cancel the voyage that you had booked with us. Please accept my sincerest apologies, and rest assured that we will do everything within our power to make your Hurtigruten adventure happen," Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam wrote in a letter to booked guests.

Those guests will get a full refund, including cancelled flight costs, the company said. In addition, it is offering discounts on alternative Hurtigruten expedition sailings. 

Roald Amundsen's first voyage is now expected to depart on May 3 from Lisbon. 

 

