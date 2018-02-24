Carnival Paradise Undergoing Month-Long Refurb

The Carnival Paradise is undergoing an extensive, multi-million-dollar refurbishment that will add a number of new features, said Carnival, including a spectacular water park, 38 new cabins, 98 balconies to existing staterooms, and new food and beverage concepts.

Following the month-long dry dock, which takes place in Freeport, The Bahamas, Carnival Paradise will resume its year-round schedule of four- to eight-day cruises from Tampa, Fla., March 26, 2018.

New features include Guy's Burger Joint, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and Camp Ocean.

Thirty-eight cabins will be added added – two Grand Vista suites offering floor-to-ceiling windows, 22 junior suites, two scenic ocean view cabins and 12 interior accommodations.

Additionally, private verandahs have been added to 98 existing staterooms, creating new 230-square-foot balcony staterooms, the company said.

All staterooms will offer new island-inspired interiors with bright colors and soothing paste.

In addition, Carnival is adding WaterWorks Aqua Park with an expansive all-ages water park features an enclosed 300-foot-long Twister water slide full of exhilarating twists and turns, two 82-foot-long racing slides, and a splash zone for kids.

The mini golf course has been moved to Deck 14. As well, the ship’s retail shops are being completely reimagined with a new design and enhanced product offerings with multiple brand boutiques, including Pandora and Guess.

The Cherry on Top sweets shop, is also being added, while the printed photo gallery is being replaced with a digital Pixels-branded platform that allows guests to identify and purchase images via their smartphones or at a nearby kiosk.