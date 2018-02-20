Bahamas Paradise Announces Details for Grand Classica

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will add a second ship to its fleet with the Grand Classica, which enters service from West Palm Beach on April 13, the cruise line said.

Reservations for Grand Classica opened on Tuesday with a special Buy-One, Get-One Free booking offer, the cruise line said in a statement, as guests can reserve one sailing on either ship and get a second sailing on the other ship for free.

Bahamas Paradise will be the only cruise line to offer daily departures to Grand Bahama Island from the Port of Palm Beach becoming the largest provider of tourism to the Island, the cruise line said.

“At 52,900 gross-tons, Grand Classica complements Grand Celebration nicely. There are several additional public spaces – so we are excited to add some new offerings, as well as bring all the popular outlets that we have on Grand Celebration for consistency with our guests,” said Oneil Khosa, chief executive officer of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “Having two ships sailing daily to Grand Bahama Island will also give our guests the flexibility and convenience to take advantage of a two-night getaway any day of the week. Our daily departures also add a number of options to our unique Cruise & Resort Stay offering, with guests able to add any number of nights at a Grand Bahama Island hotel.”

The Classica underwent a major refurbishment in 2014. In October 2017, a comprehensive drydock took place to improve systems and infrastructure, complemented with refurbishments and improvements to ready the ship for the U.S. market.

Eight dining venues include The Yellow Elder, the main dining room; Admiral’s Steak & Seafood; The Rock Grill; A Slice Above; The Grand Café; The Crow’s Nest Sports Bar & Grill; The Ocean View Buffet and Room Service.