AIDAcara Returns to Hamburg Following World Cruise

After a 116-day around-the-world voyage, the AIDAcara returned to Hamburg on Sat. Feb. 10, 2018 following the first world cruise in AIDA history.

Several escort ships with relatives and friends of the world travelers set out early in the morning to greet the ship on the Elbe with a celebratory fireworks reception, AIDA said, in a prepared statement.

The AIDAcara departed from Hamburg in October 2017, stopping in Lisbon and Praia (Cape Verde) before heading first for South America.

Other port calls included Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Montevideo (Uruguay), Buenos Aires (Argentina), and Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego.

The cruise then headed to Tahiti, Moorea and Bora Bora in the South Seas paradise of French Polynesia. Auckland (New Zealand), Sydney (Australia), the Great Barrier Reef, Bali and Singapore.

Altogether, AIDAcara traveled to 40 ports in 23 countries on five continents, the company said.

AIDA also brought on new shipboard entertainment, including crime writer Jörg Böhm who wrote the cruise novel "Moffenkind" in collaboration with AIDA Cruises.

And, as part of the "Celebrities Read" series, native Hamburg actor Wanja Muesstellte presented his favorite books. Other guests included DFB coach and star fitness trainer Dr. Pedro Gonzalez and entertainer Terrél Woodbury.

Following its world cruise, the AIDAcara will be heading north for Norway in February and March, with 14- and 15-day cruises.

The AIDAaura is the next ship to sail a world cruise for the German brand, departing in October on a 117-day trip roundtrip from Hamburg.