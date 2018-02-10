Carnival to Develop New Port in Ensenada

Carnival Cruise Line officials announced a major port development project in Ensenada, Mexico, at an event in Long Beach today.

The port is currently featured on the line’s three- and four-day cruises from Long Beach.

The project will provide guests visiting the destination with an unparalleled, one-of-a-kind dining and retail experiences ashore, along with unique attractions, Carnival said.

Details about the development will be announced at a later date.

“This project will provide our guests with a truly unique shoreside experience while making our short cruises from Long Beach even more attractive to consumers,” said Torres de Navarra. “This port development project will make Ensenada one of the West Coast’s premier destinations.”

In other news, Carnival announced the new Carnival Panorama would be deployed from Long Beach on a week-long itinerary program starting in 2019.