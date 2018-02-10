Carnival to Develop New Port in Ensenada

Carnival Funnel

Carnival Cruise Line officials announced a major port development project in Ensenada, Mexico, at an event in Long Beach today.

The port is currently featured on the line’s three- and four-day cruises from Long Beach. 

The project will provide guests visiting the destination with an unparalleled, one-of-a-kind dining and retail experiences ashore, along with unique attractions, Carnival said.

Details about the development will be announced at a later date.

“This project will provide our guests with a truly unique shoreside experience while making our short cruises from Long Beach even more attractive to consumers,” said Torres de Navarra.  “This port development project will make Ensenada one of the West Coast’s premier destinations.”

In other news, Carnival announced the new Carnival Panorama would be deployed from Long Beach on a week-long itinerary program starting in 2019.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report