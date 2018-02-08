Passenger Ship Safety Southampton: Utilizing Automation for Safer Navigation

Passenger Ship Safety 2018 is scheduled to take place April 10-12 in Southampton, with a focus on automation systems for safer ship navigation.
Passenger Ship Safety 2018 will explore how the industry is developing and implementing smart shipping systems, including automation and e-navigation, to reduce human error and keep passengers safe at sea, according to a statement.
Delegates attending the meeting will hear John Erik Hagen, Regional Director, Norwegian Coastal Administration, use his Smart Shipping: Utilizing Automation for Safer Passenger Ships session to discuss the need for greater collaboration in the development of e-navigation.
The meeting, chaired by Christian Breinholt, former Chairman of the Maritime Safety Committee, International Maritime Organisation, and in partnership with Lloyd's Register, will begin with a pre-conference Fire Focus Day, followed by the main 2-day conference.
2018 Senior End User Speakers Confirmed Include:
• Francesco Casarini,
Director – Marine and Safety New Building Department, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding
• Tomaso Macchi,
Safety Engineer, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding
• Barry Smith,
Head of Safety, Wightlink
• Ben Wood,
Programme Manager for Company Management Systems, CalMac
• Stephan Assheuer,
Chairman of the LSA Working Group, International Maritime Organisation
• Brad Schoenwald,
Senior Marine Inspector, USCG Cruise Centre of Expertise
• Antonio Saccone,
Project Engineer- LNG Specialist, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding
• Fredrik Efraimsson,
Project Manager - Fire Safety Project, Stena Rederi AB
• Captain Gabriele Petruzzelli,
Director of Assessment - CSMART Academy, Carnival Corporation
• Trine Heinemann,
Project Coordinator E Ferry Project, Municipality of Aero
• Sifis Papageorgiou,
Project Officer for Ship Safety and Marine Equipment, EMSA
• Danny Harwood,
Principal Inspector of Marine Accidents, Marine Accident Investigation Branch
• Simon Owen,
Principal Policy Lead for Marine Engineering and Equipment, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency
Learn more here.