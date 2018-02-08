Passenger Ship Safety Southampton: Utilizing Automation for Safer Navigation

Passenger Ship Safety 2018 is scheduled to take place April 10-12 in Southampton, with a focus on automation systems for safer ship navigation.

Passenger Ship Safety 2018 will explore how the industry is developing and implementing smart shipping systems, including automation and e-navigation, to reduce human error and keep passengers safe at sea, according to a statement.

Delegates attending the meeting will hear John Erik Hagen, Regional Director, Norwegian Coastal Administration, use his Smart Shipping: Utilizing Automation for Safer Passenger Ships session to discuss the need for greater collaboration in the development of e-navigation.

The meeting, chaired by Christian Breinholt, former Chairman of the Maritime Safety Committee, International Maritime Organisation, and in partnership with Lloyd's Register, will begin with a pre-conference Fire Focus Day, followed by the main 2-day conference.

2018 Senior End User Speakers Confirmed Include:



• Francesco Casarini,

Director – Marine and Safety New Building Department, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding



• Tomaso Macchi,

Safety Engineer, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding



• Barry Smith,

Head of Safety, Wightlink



• Ben Wood,

Programme Manager for Company Management Systems, CalMac



• Stephan Assheuer,

Chairman of the LSA Working Group, International Maritime Organisation



• Brad Schoenwald,

Senior Marine Inspector, USCG Cruise Centre of Expertise



• Antonio Saccone,

Project Engineer- LNG Specialist, Carnival Corporation Shipbuilding



• Fredrik Efraimsson,

Project Manager - Fire Safety Project, Stena Rederi AB



• Captain Gabriele Petruzzelli,

Director of Assessment - CSMART Academy, Carnival Corporation



• Trine Heinemann,

Project Coordinator E Ferry Project, Municipality of Aero



• Sifis Papageorgiou,

Project Officer for Ship Safety and Marine Equipment, EMSA



• Danny Harwood,

Principal Inspector of Marine Accidents, Marine Accident Investigation Branch



• Simon Owen,

Principal Policy Lead for Marine Engineering and Equipment, UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency



