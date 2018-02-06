Carnival Splendor to Move to Australia Year-Round

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that the Carnival Splendor will join its Australian fleet in Sydney next year.

On her arrival through Sydney Heads in December 2019, Carnival Splendor will be the newest and largest ship home ported year-round in Australia, according to a press release.

Announcing the news in Australia today, Carnival Cruise Line’s President, Christine Duffy said, “Today’s announcement reflects Carnival’s serious commitment to the Australian market.”

“We’ve had over 800,000 Australians cruise with Carnival since we launched in Australia just five years ago – a number that would fill the Sydney Cricket Ground 17 times over.

“The arrival of Carnival Splendor to Sydney represents a 66 percent capacity increase for Carnival Cruise Line in Australia, meaning we will be in the best position to give even more Australians the opportunity to enjoy the fun of a Carnival cruise.”

The Carnival Splendor will undergo a significant drydock before entering the market, the company said.

She’ll receive some of the features Australian passengers love the most, including a range of new dining experiences tailored to the local tastes of Australian guests and a brand-new waterpark.

The Splendor will sail her first cruise in December 2019 after her repositioning cruise from Singapore. From then on, she will be year-round out of Sydney.