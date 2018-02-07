Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Etstur to Offer Summer Season Aboard Gemini

The Gemini in ETS Colors

Etstur appears set to charter the Gemini for a summer season stretching from June through September, sailing from Cesme (Izmir), Turkey to ports in both Turkey and Greece.

Etstur, one of Turkey’s major tour operators, has traditionally run its own summer cruise program while also selling cruises on all the major cruise lines.

The company chartered the Delphin in 2016 and the Louis Aura in 2017.

Sales literature out in the market for 2018 promotes sailings aboard the Gemini, showing the 1,000 passenger vessel in Etstur colors, as well as the deck plans of the ship.

The season starts in early June with a two-night sailing, while the majority of cruises throughout the summer season are three-, four- and seven-nights long.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Turks
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report