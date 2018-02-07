Etstur to Offer Summer Season Aboard Gemini

Etstur appears set to charter the Gemini for a summer season stretching from June through September, sailing from Cesme (Izmir), Turkey to ports in both Turkey and Greece.

Etstur, one of Turkey’s major tour operators, has traditionally run its own summer cruise program while also selling cruises on all the major cruise lines.

The company chartered the Delphin in 2016 and the Louis Aura in 2017.

Sales literature out in the market for 2018 promotes sailings aboard the Gemini, showing the 1,000 passenger vessel in Etstur colors, as well as the deck plans of the ship.

The season starts in early June with a two-night sailing, while the majority of cruises throughout the summer season are three-, four- and seven-nights long.