Costa and Juventus Partnership Kicks Off Aboard Costa Serena

Costa Cruises has kicked-off its official partnership with football club Juventus onboarding the Costa Serena.

As the first branch of the Juventus football club to open at sea, guests can now experience the fun of playing on the open seas, Costa said in a statement, while learning more about the 120-year history of Juventus.

“This partnership with Juventus is just one example of how Costa Cruises is consistently innovating in the cruise industry,” said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Group Asia, at the ceremony. “With the coming together of two leading Italian icons, we are further showcasing our Italian DNA and bringing authentic Italian experiences to our guests. Today represents only the beginning of the partnership and we very much look forward to working together further in the future.”

Themed “The Italian Champion at Sea, The Glorious League”, the co-branded launch event brought the partnership to life for the first time.

The moment guests boarded the Costa Serena they began their football at sea journey, providing them with a firsthand look into the Juventus Experience:

The Juventus Museum is a must-see, according to Costa, showcasing historic trophies and memorabilia from as far back as the 1970s, magazine photos from all eras, jerseys and signed shoes from the club’s successful seasons.

The Sports Bar on Deck Five delivers a strong sense of immersion and an exotic Italian style, thanks to the full surroundings of the Bianconeri black and white colors.

Guests can enjoy customized drinks and special food inspired by football and the wider world of sport. There is also the The Juventus Shop where passengers can purchase Juventus souvenirs and merchandise.

The Kids Club provides a place where young children can hang out with Jay -- the Juventus mascot on the carpeted football “pitch” and enjoy the Juventus Academy cartoons and even practice drawing their own zebra cartoons.

The Juventus Academy welcomes children aged five to 14 to hone their skills with the help of professionally trained Juventus coaches. It features a full program of training sessions and competitions – from basic skills to full matches.

Juventus star David Trezeguet also attended the event, where he spoke about the significance of the partnership to his former club.

“With its growing fanbase in China, Juventus is committed to strengthening its engagement in the country, allowing more people to discover the 120-year history of this legendary club. It is not the first time I visit Costa. In 2008, I have visited Costa China and 10 years later, we finally bring it to our ship. This partnership with Costa Cruises creates an innovative platform on which to achieve this – offering in-depth interaction for existing fans and providing a wide range of activities that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages.”