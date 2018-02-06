Cruise Industry News 101

neoRomantica Provides Setting for Fashion Show in Hong Kong

Renowned catwalk producer and model Jessica Minh Anh along with 8 models hosted a sky-high fashion show onboard the sundeck of Costa neoRomantica in Hong Kong.

The Costa neoRomantica served as the setting for model Jessica Minh Anh's latest fashion show while the ship was docked in Hong Kong.

As the latest edition in Jessica Minh Anh’s worldwide series, the J Winter Fashion Show 2018 combined elements of art, architecture, culture and fashion, the company said. 

The J Winter Fashion Show 2018 premiered 6 haute couture and pret-a-couture collections from Europe, Asia, South America, and America.

Mario Zanetti, CEO of Carnival Asia, catwalk producer and model Jessica Minh Anh, Captain of Costa neoRomantica and Hotel Director are taking group photo before the J Winter Fashion Show.

Minh Anh had previously hosted shows on the Costa Luminosa in Sydney and Costa Atlantica in Dubai, in addition to onboard an AIDA ship in Manhattan. 

“Costa neoRomantica is among the most sophisticated of all Costa’s ships – providing guests with an experience that pushes the definition of luxury.” said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Group Asia. “The world is looking at Costa Asia to bring the sky-high ocean catwalk to the ship, and we are very honored to once again host Jessica Minh Anh as she too breaks down boundaries and perceptions with her stunning art. Framed against the blue ocean and the celebrated Hong Kong skyline, today’s exhibition is the coming together of two innovators in their own fields, working together to provide a sensory experience for people around the world.”

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report