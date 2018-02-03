Scenic Orders Second Luxury Cruise Ship

Scenic announced its flagship, Scenic Eclipse launching this August, will be joined by a sister, the Scenic Eclipse II.

"Scenic Eclipse II will further strengthen Scenic’s position as the leading innovator in the cruise industry, setting an unparalleled benchmark in design, luxury and technology," the company said.

The ship will be built at Uljanik in Croatia.

Launching in 2020, the Scenic Eclipse II will embark on her maiden voyage from Athens to Lisbon, before the debut sailing season, which will include the Europe and Russian Arctic.

The company also said the ship will head to the Northwest Passage, Southern Greenland and other exotic expedition locations,

Scenic Founder and Chairman, Glen Moroney, commented on how the expansion of Scenic’s ocean cruise fleet was a natural progression for the company and one about which he was very excited.

“Since we first announced our foray into ocean cruising, we have had unprecedented interest in Scenic Eclipse from guests keen to experience our unique blend of 6-star luxury meets expedition cruising,” Mr. Moroney said. “The debut of Scenic Eclipse II will not only allow us to expand our offering and pioneer new destinations, such as the Russian Arctic, it will also allow us to continue our passion for innovation in design and innovation in handcrafted itineraries, which we are confident will appeal to a wide variety of guests. Itineraries for the ship’s debut season will be released in April 2018.”

The ship will feature 114 suites, nine restaurants, and eight lounges and bars.