Fincantieri Signs Agreement for 50 Percent of STX France

The Celebrity Edge at STX France

Fincantieri today announced it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 50 percent of the share capital of STX France from the French State, represented by the Agence des Participations de l'Etat (APE).

The agreement was valued at 59.7 million euro. 

The acquisition by Fincantieri is subject to the closing of the transaction between the French State and STX Europe and to customary conditions for this kind of transaction, according to a release. 

After the closing of the transaction, the shareholding structure of STX France will be the following:

- Fincantieri (Fincantieri Europe S.p.A.): 50.00% (an additional 1% will be borrowed from APE)
- French State (APE): 34.34% (of which 1% to be lent to Fincantieri)
- Naval Group: 10.00% (or 15.66% if the employee ownership plan or/and the participation of a group of local companies cannot be implemented at the same time)
- STX France employees: up to 2.40% 
- Local companies: up to 3.26%

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Mapei
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide