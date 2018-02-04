Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Quark Expeditions Announces Arctic Program for Summer 2019

 In the North Pole with Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions has announced its summer 2019 program in the Arctic, including sailings to five regions: Greenland, Canada’s High Arctic, the Northwest Passage and the North Pole.

In addition to the expedition team that sails on each trip, the off-ship experience is enhanced by Quark’s collection of so-called Adventure Options, the company said, in a prepared statement.

This season, two kayak experiences are offered including Sea Kayaking, a program for experienced kayakers and Paddling Excursions, a new optionthat offers beginner paddlers, with no prior kayaking experience, the opportunity to go for an hour-long paddle.

Paddling Excursions are guided from stable, sit-on-top kayaks, and groups are limited to 10 paddlers at a time, the company said.

Theme voyages include a photography voyage to the North Pole; and Polar Bear conservation trips to Spitsbergen, the North Pole and the Northwest Passage.

Other voyages range from an "Introduction to Spitsbergen" itinerary to a "Greenland Explorer" trip.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide