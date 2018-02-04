Quark Expeditions Announces Arctic Program for Summer 2019

Quark Expeditions has announced its summer 2019 program in the Arctic, including sailings to five regions: Greenland, Canada’s High Arctic, the Northwest Passage and the North Pole.

In addition to the expedition team that sails on each trip, the off-ship experience is enhanced by Quark’s collection of so-called Adventure Options, the company said, in a prepared statement.

This season, two kayak experiences are offered including Sea Kayaking, a program for experienced kayakers and Paddling Excursions, a new optionthat offers beginner paddlers, with no prior kayaking experience, the opportunity to go for an hour-long paddle.

Paddling Excursions are guided from stable, sit-on-top kayaks, and groups are limited to 10 paddlers at a time, the company said.

Theme voyages include a photography voyage to the North Pole; and Polar Bear conservation trips to Spitsbergen, the North Pole and the Northwest Passage.

Other voyages range from an "Introduction to Spitsbergen" itinerary to a "Greenland Explorer" trip.