Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Spectrum of the Seas Blocks In Progress

Engine Room Block for Spectrum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas is taking shape block by block, as the engine room block (pictured above) was recently moved in preparation for transport to Meyer Werft. 

The blocks of Royal Caribbean's Quantum-class ship are built in Neptun Werft (Rostock, Germany) and transferred via hydraulics onto a pontoon, which will travel down the Ems River to the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, according to a statement.

Designed for the Chinese cruise market, the Spectrum of the Seas enters service in 2019. 

Video:

April 22, 2018
