Uljanik Floats Out New Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Eclipse

The new six-star 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse took to the water for the first time earlier this week at Uljanik shipyard in Croatia.

Scenic Eclipse

After a government bailout, the yard continues to work on various newbuilding projects, including its first cruise ship, the 16,500-ton Eclipse.

The Scenic newbuild is scheduled to be delivered later this year and enter service in the luxury expedition segment.

The ship will have 172 crew and will meet the requirements of the newly adopted Polar Code allowing operation for a certain period of the year in Polar waters.

The Scenic Eclipse will be powered by two separate diesel-electric propulsion plants and two pods.

 

 

April 22, 2018
