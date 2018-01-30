Chinese Yard Enters MOU for Two 70,000-ton Cruise Ships

Wuchang Shipbuilding, part of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to build a pair of 70,000-ton luxury cruise ships.

The shipyard group inked the deal with Fujian GuoHang Ocean Shipping, a self-described provider of integrated maritime services.

The company deals primarily in commercial vessels (pictured above), and has an annual transport volume of around 40 million tons. The group focuses on shipping sector and provides diversified shipping related services, such as ship management, recruitment, broker services, financial services and more, according to its website.

The MOU signing lets the two groups establish and effective communications process to negotiate further. No additional details were available.

Fujian GuoHang Ocean Shipping is also involved with the Fujian Cross Strait Ferry Corporation, a joint venture providing high-speed ferry service in the Taiwan Strait.