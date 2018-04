The main engines have arrived at a Croatian shipyard for Oceanwide Expedition's new vessel, the Hondius.

The new 196-guest expedition ship is being built at Croatia’s Brodosplit shipyard and will carry Polar Class 6 designation, making it suitable for extreme operations in the Arctic and Antarctica.

The polar expedition company will take delivery of the new 196-passenger Hondius on May 2, 2019, according to a previous statement.