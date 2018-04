A keel-laying ceremony was held at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, earlier this week, for Carnival Cruise Line’s third 133,500-ton Vista-class ship, the Carnival Panorama, which is scheduled to enter service in November 2019, according to a company statement.

The ceremony signifies the official start of construction of a seagoing vessel.

Additional design details, as well as homeport and itinerary information for Carnival Panorama, will be announced at a later date, Carnival said.