Norwegian Makes Changes to China Leadership

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced what it called "enhancements to the organizational structure of its Asia Pacific operations that will enable it to further leverage the extensive corporate resources and expertise already in place in the region and continue to strengthen its presence in the Chinese cruise market."

David Herrera, who was president of the China operation, is now set to return to Miami to lead strategy and corporate development. Herrera will now report directly to Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Alex (Yucheng) Xiang has been promoted to Managing Director of the Company’s China operations, reporting to Steve Odell, Senior Vice President & Managing Director Asia Pacific, has expanded his role to include the Company’s China operations along with the greater Asia Pacific region.

“In his expansive new role, David will preside over our global corporate initiatives from our headquarters in Miami,” said del Rio. “Since our announcement to enter the Chinese cruise market, David has led our local efforts and has positioned us for continued growth. We are thrilled with what he and the team have achieved in China and look forward to further success in this market.”

Norwegian also confirmed the Joy will continue to sail in China in 2018 for the full year.

As part of this new organizational structure, Xiang, has been promoted to Managing Director of the Company’s China operations and will serve as the first senior officer in the region, according to a company release.

Xiang has been with Norwegian since day one in China as Vice President of Sales, the company said.

His promotion is effective February 2, when he will assume leadership of the dedicated teams in Shanghai and Beijing. Prior to joining the Company, he held a number of senior executive roles in sales, marketing and business development, including Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing in China for Royal Caribbean Cruise Service (China) Co. Ltd.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Alex’s caliber to lead our operations in China,” said Harry Sommer, Executive Vice President, International Business Development. “I have worked closely with Alex since he joined the team, and he has been an integral part of every success we have achieved. I have full confidence that Alex will continue the great work David started in the region and continue to lead our China team from one success to the next.”

Steve Odell will take on an expanded role overseeing the greater Asia Pacific region, including China.

Photo: From left: David Herrera, Frank del Rio, Alex (Yucheng) Xiang and Harry Sommer. (Photo: Cruise Industry News).