Pearl Seas Cruises has announced a new itinerary aboard the Pearl Mist that sails up the Maine coast to the Bay of Fundy.

Round-trip from Portland, Maine, the seven-night, eight-day Maine and Bay of Fundy cruise visits Rockland, ME; Eastport, ME; St. Andrews, NB; St. John, NB; Grand Manan Island; and Bar Harbor, ME.

Departure dates are May 12, Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 (2018).