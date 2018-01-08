Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Azamara Pursuit Refit Scheduled at Harland & Wolff by MJM

The P&O Adonia will soon become the Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Sergio Ferreira)

Azamara Pursuit will launch into service on a Norwegian fjord sailing this summer after a refit at Harland & Wolff shipyard, according to an announcement. The refit will be fully managed by MJM Group, a marine interior outfitting company. 

Azamara will take delivery of the ship this March in the Caribbean, where it wrap up its service life as the P&O Adonia. The vessel will then reposition to Belfast for a four-month refit period under the guidance of MJM, where it will become the Azamara Pursuit, the third ship in the company's small-ship fleet. 

“This is the first time any company within Royal Caribbean Cruises has used a UK shipyard for refit works of this scale. We are delighted to come to Northern Ireland with Azamara Pursuit,” commented Larry Pimental, president and CEO of Azamara Club Cruises.

