Costa Maya Aiming For Oasis Class

Costa Maya is forecasting some 1.3 million passengers this year, up from approximately 1 million last year.

To handle the growth, the port has obtained permits and the budget to extend berths three and four to accommodate Oasis-class ships, Darik Garteiz, port director, told Cruise Industry News.

“Once we are finished we will be able to accommodate three larger ships and one smaller ship at the same time,” he said.

Both the MSC Seaside and Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas are slated to call at Costa Maya this year. Other callers include the Norwegian Breakaway and Disney ships.

“We are seeing more afternoon calls, moving into the evening,” Garteiz said. “We would love to have overnight calls. However, we are a very young port and still need to build out our evening options. As the destination develops, not only the port facility but the destination as a whole, I am sure, will be delivering a few surprises.”

The current guest record stands at 14,000 cruise guests in one day.

On the average, with three ships in port, there are usually around 11,000 guests. The maximum one-day capacity could be as high as 17,000, according to Garteiz.

“The port’s expansion is only the beginning,” he continued. “We are investing a great deal into expanding our current food and beverage capacity, port facilities, shopping venues and our shore excursion portfolio. At the end of the day, we are working to be comfortable at just under 20,000 guests.”

For this season, Costa Maya introduced Bacalar Fort and Seven Color Lagoon tours and the Aqua Rocket, a new speedboat, while the Uvero Beach Club has been redone, among other efforts.

More activities are also being introduced in the Maya adventure park, including a monster truck circuit, as well as an animal encounter with tropical birds, monkeys and more.

For 2019, a new attraction named Journeys to the Mayan Legends is slated to open. This will be a river ride within the Mayan jungle showing guests different aspects of Mayan tradition, science and myth, Garteiz said.

“Our plate is pretty full for now; however, we are nowhere near the end of the line. Ask me again next year, and I am sure I will have more news.”