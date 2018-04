Fincantieri and Viking Ocean Cruises announced today that the contracts for the construction for the seventh and eighth ships in the Viking Ocean newbuild class have been firmed up, and the company has also exercised options for two more ships.

By 2023, Viking will have a fleet of 10 modern cruise ships.

The new ships will be sisters to the Viking Star at 47,800 tons and 930 passengers.

Deliveries are scheduled in 2018, 2019, 2021, two in 2022 and 2023.