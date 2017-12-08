MSC and PortMiami Officially Inaugurate New Terminal F

MSC Cruises together with PortMiami have marked the completion of the new Terminal F at PortMiami. The new terminal will serve as the homeport for the MSC Seaside as well as the MSC Divina.

The completion of the terminal was celebrated with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 7, attended by Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Juan Kuryla, PPM director and CEO of Port of Miami, Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises USA, Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises USA and members of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners.

“MSC Cruises is eager to continue growing its presence in South Florida and in the U.S.,” said Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises USA. “The completion of Terminal F is the culmination of a strong, longstanding partnership with PortMiami and a testament to our commitment to the region and our positive outlook for the future.”

“It has been an exciting time for us at PortMiami, Miami’s second largest economic driver and the undisputed Cruise Capital of the World,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “MSC Cruises committed to homeport its 5,170 passenger vessel, MSC Seaside, at PortMiami and now that Cruise Terminal F is complete, the countdown begins for her arrival to Miami-Dade County December 21st. PortMiami is ready!”

The new building is a two-story 38,282-square-foot facility, that offers seating for up to 1,500 guests. It has 60 new ticket counters as well as a VIP waiting area, special group lounge, and a more efficient baggage claim area, according to MSC.

“With only 2 weeks to go until the arrival of MSC Seaside, we couldn’t be more thrilled to take this step with PortMiami and ensure we are able to provide an enhanced and seamless vacation for our guests right from embarkation,” said Roberto Fusaro, president of MSC Cruises USA. “MSC Cruises is proud to make Miami MSC Seaside’s new home, and with this stunning new terminal, we are excited for the future and our continued growth both in Miami and North America.”

“We are extremely proud to be the homeport of MSC Seaside and excited for her arrival on December 21st,” said PortMiami Director/CEO Juan M. Kuryla. “We’re thankful to MSC Cruises for entrusting PortMiami with their innovative cruise ships and we look forward to our continued long-term partnership.”